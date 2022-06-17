Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final answer key of the Technical Services Combine Preliminary Examination 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Technical prelim exam 2021 was held on April 30. The result is expected soon.

Candidates who will qualify the Preliminary examination will have to appear for the Main exam. The Main examination will be conducted in September and October.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 588 vacancies in various state government departments.

Steps to download MPSC Technical final answer key:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidate Information’ — ‘Answer Key of examination’ Click on the final answer key link for Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2021 The MPSC Technical answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Technical final answer key 2022.