Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to 5546 posts of PTI. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from June 23 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 22.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed CPEd/ DPEd/ BPEd. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST category will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for PTI vacancies

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the apply now link for ‘PTI’ posts Go to registration and complete registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.