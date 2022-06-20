Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced the results of Plus 2 or Class 12th board exams 2022. Students can check their results online and download scorecards from the following websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in.

A total of 8,062,77 candidates have appeared for Class 12 board examination, of which 7,55,998 candidates have passed the exam. This year, the total pass percentage of Class 12th is 93.76%, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on “HSE(+2) Examination Results May 2022” Key in your login details Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.