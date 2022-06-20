The Indian Army, amid widespread protests, has released the official notification for the Agniveer recruitment under the Agnipath scheme. The notification is available online at the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The online registration will be opened from July onwards by respective AROs for Agniveer General Duty, Agmniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/ Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass.

All Agniveers will be discharged on completion of four years of service. Of these recruits, up to 25% will be eligible to apply as regular personnel after they complete their four-year service. On discharge after completion of four years, Agniveers will be paid a ‘Seva Nidhi’ package to enable them to return to the society for pursuing employment in other sectors.

Here’s Indian Army Agniveer notification 2022.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 17 ½ - 23 as on October 1, 2022. (The upper age limit has been relaxed from 21 years to 23 years as a one-time measure for the Recruiting Year 2022-23.)

Educational qualification Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms) Class 10th /Matric with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. Agniveer (Tech) 10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject. Agniveer Tech (Avn & Amn Examiner) --same as above-- Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (All Arms) 10+2 / Intermediate Exam Pass in any stream (Arts, Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accts/Book Keeping in Cl XII is mandatory. Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms) 10th pass (a) Class 10th simple pass

(b) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored in 33% in each subject. Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms) 8th pass (a) Class 8th simple pass

(b) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored in 33% in each subject.

Aspirants can learn more about the terms and conditions of Agnipath scheme here.

Pay scale

The pay & emoluments of Agniveers is given below:

Year 1. Customised Package - Rs 30,000 (plus applicable allowances.)

Customised Package - Rs 30,000 (plus applicable allowances.) Year 2. - Rs 33,000

- Rs 33,000 Year 3. - Rs 36,500

- Rs 36,500 Year 4. - Rs 40,000

Selection process

Under the Indian Army’s Agnipath scheme, candidates will be tested on the basis Physical Fitness Test (At Rally Site), Physical Measurement (At Rally Site), Medical Test and Written Test through Common Entrance Examination (CEE).