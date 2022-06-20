The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2, Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department. Candidates can apply for the vacancy on the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in till June 30.

The tentative date of the Preliminary examination is September 18, 2022, and the result will be announced by December 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Must have completed 20 years and must not have completed 36 years as on June 30, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Possess a bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Civil) or Technology (Civil) obtained from any of the Universities or institutions established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India; or any other educational institutions recognized as such or declared to be a deemed University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

The basic knowledge of Computer Application as prescribed in the Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules, 1967 and adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both.

Here’s the official notice.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary (Objective) examination followed by the interview round.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Create OTR login and proceed with application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.