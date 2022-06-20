Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has deferred the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2022 due to unavoidable reasons. The revised schedule will be released later on the official website biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

The entrance examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2022, from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Here’s the official notice.

Around 1,91,929 candidates have registered for the examination, of which, 97718 are female candidates and 94211 are male candidates.

Ashok Kumar Mehta, State nodal officer of CET BEd informed that the decision was taken by the order of chancellor of universities, who convened an online review meeting with the respective divisional commissioners, reports Hindustan Times.

Earlier, the University had released the admit card for the entrance test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.