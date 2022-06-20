The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the admit card for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2022 today, June 20. Candidates can download their UP Polytechnic admit cards from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

“ONLINE CBT BASED EXAMINATIONS OF JEECUP(POLYTECHNIC)-2022 WILL BE HELD BETWEEN 27 JUNE TO 30 JUNE 2022. ADMIT CARD FOR THE SAME CAN BE DOWNLOADED FROM 20 JUNE ONWARDS,” reads the notification.

The UPJEE 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 27 to 30, 2022. UPJEE is a state-level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download JEECUP admit card 2022

Visit official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card of JEECUP 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.