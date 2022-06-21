Today is the deadline to apply online for the post of Assistant at the ICAR Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI). Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies at the official website iari.res.in. Corrections to the form can be made from June 25 to 27.

The ICAR Assistant online objective type examination (CBT) will be conducted on June 25. The ICAR recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 462 posts of Assistant in Pay Level-6.

Here’s ICAR Assistant exam 2022 notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 20 years, whereas the maximum age limit is 30 years as on June 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.

Here’s ICAR Assistant recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for the candidates from UR/OBC-NCL(NCL)/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1200, of which Rs 700 is examination fee and 500 is registration fee. The candidates from Women/ Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/ExServicemen/PwD category will have to pay Rs 500.

Steps to apply for ICAR Assistant recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website iari.res.in Click on “Recruitment Cell” tab Click on Assistant application window Register and proceed with application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for ICAR Assistant vacancy 2022.