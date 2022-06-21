Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card tomorrow, June 22 for the Lab Assistant Exam 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022 will be held on June 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts each day. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1019 vacancies of Lab Assistants in Science, Geography & Home Science.

Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download them using their Application No and date of birth. A printout of the admit card is necessary for entry to the exam venue.

Here’s RSMSSB Lab Assistant exam timetable 2022 notice.