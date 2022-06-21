Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of the Lower Division Clerk preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC LDC exam 2022 was conducted on February 26. Over 20,000 candidates appeared for the exam.

Based on the result, a total of 140 candidates have qualified to appear for the LDC Main exam. The Commission has released the list of roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, along with cut-off marks and the final answer key.

BPSC has notified 24 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk at the pay scale of Rs 19,900-63,200 (Level 2). Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of two written exams: Preliminary and Main recruitment exam. Selected candidates will be called for a computer skill test.

Steps to check BPSC LDC result 2022:

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on ‘Results: Lower Division Clerk, B.P.S.C. (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.’ The BPSC LDC result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to check BPSC LDC result 2022.

All candidates can download their mark sheets for the exam through the ‘Mark Sheet’ tab on the official website using their Rol No. & Date of Birth.