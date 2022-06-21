Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has postponed the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2022 to July. As per the notification, the Preliminary exam will now be conducted on July 31st, 2022.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in from July 15 onwards. The main examination is expected to be held on October 28.

“It is for information of all the concerned candidates intending to appear in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022, that the Preliminary examination shall now be held on 31st of July, 2022 (Sunday). Admit cards shall be available w.e.f 15.07.2022 on the official website of the Commission i.e. http://jkpsc.nic.in,” reads the notification.

Earlier, the JKPSC KAS prelims 2022 was scheduled to be held on June 26.

The Commission had notified a total of 220 vacancies to be filled through the KAS exam. This includes 100 in Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 in J&K Police (G) Service and 70 in J&K Accounts (G) Service.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.