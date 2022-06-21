National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has declared the result of NIPER JEE 2022 exam. Candidates can check the results online and download rank cards from the official website niperhyd.ac.in.

NIPER JEE 2022 was held on June 12, 2022. The entrance exams are conducted for admission into various Masters, PhD and Integrated PG-PhD programs.

The all-India merit list has been released which includes the Hall Ticket Number, category and rank of the candidates.

Steps to NIPER JEE 2022 result: