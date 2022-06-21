The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the online registration window for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2022 exams. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website www.icsi.edu till October 15, 2022.

The November 2022 session of CSEET is scheduled to be conducted on November 12.

Students who have passed or appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent are eligible to appear for the test. Foundation passed of ICSI/Final passed of ICAI/Final passed of ICMAI/Graduates (having 50% marks)/Post Graduates are eligible to apply.

Here’s the official notice.

Registrations open for #CSEET November 2022 session. Last date October 15, 2022 @ https://t.co/MVFb4Wo7B7 @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/Cv7z2bEg5v — The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) June 21, 2022

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET November 2022

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on “CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)” Click on “For Registration click here” under CSEET November 2022 session Upload documents, pay fee and submit the form Download the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.