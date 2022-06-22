Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has postponed the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can check the notice at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC HCS prelims 2021 will be conducted on July 24 (Sunday) in two sessions. The exam was earlier scheduled on July 10.

“It is hereby announced for the general information of the candidates who have applied for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services 2021 against Advt. No. 3/2021 that the Preliminary Examination which was scheduled to be held on 10.07.2022 has been postponed due to Administrative Reasons. The same will now be conducted on 24.07.2022 (Sunday) in two sessions,” the notice said.

HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies. The Commission had conducted the HCS prelims exam on September 12, 2021 but it was cancelled and fresh exams were announced.