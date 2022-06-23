Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the schedule of State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM (Paper 1- General Studies) and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM (Paper 2- Engineering: Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical).

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2021.

Direct link to the official notice.

Chhattisgarh State Engineering Service Exam 2021 is bein conducted to fill up a total of 83 posts of Assistant Engineer (AE). The online application process was conducted in August and September. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the examination, followed by an interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.