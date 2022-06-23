Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to 5546 posts of PTI. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in till July 22.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed CPEd/ DPEd/ BPEd. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST category will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for PTI vacancies

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the apply now link for ‘PTI’ posts Go to registration and complete the registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.