Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Assistant Town Planner in various departments. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The PPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 37 vacancies, of which 18 vacancies are for the post of ATP (Group A) in the departments of local government (Municipal Corporation), 17 in the departments of local government (Municipal Councils/Nagar Panchayats) and 2 in the departments of local government (Improvement Trust).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Should possess Post Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma in City and Regional Planning or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution OR should possess Degree in B.Tech(in Planning) from a recognized University or institution.

Should have passed Punjabi of Matric or its equivalent Standard.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/Backward class are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to EWS/PWD/Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman/Ex-Serviceman of Punjab. All other categories i.e., General, Sports Persons of Punjab and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for PPSC recruitment 2022: