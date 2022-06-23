The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the registration (without late fee) deadline for TS EdCET 2022. Candidates will now be able to apply for the entrance exam on the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in till July 6 without late fee.

TS EdCET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 26 and 27 in two shifts — 10.00 AM To 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM To 5.00 PM in 19 regional centers (17 in TS and 2 in AP - Kurnool & Vijayawada).

TS EdCET will be conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE for admissions to BEd (Two years) regular courses in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

Here’s TS EDCET 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications: Candidates should have passed or appeared in any Bachelors Degree i.e. B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Sc (Home Science), BCA, BBM, B.A (Oriental Languages), BBA or in the Masters Degree, securing at least 50% aggregate marks.

Age Limit: The candidate should have completed the age of 19 years as on July 1, 2022. There shall be no upper age limit.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 650 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 450 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

Steps to apply for TS EdCET 2022