Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to Assistant Administrative Officer posts in the state Agriculture Administrative Services, Group B. Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in till July 15.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 22 posts of Assistant Administrative Officer in the state Agriculture Administrative Services, Group B. The posts have been advertised under Advt. No. 55/2022.

Candidates can check the recruitment notifications on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

Here’s MPSC Asst Administration Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Age

18-38 years as on October 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Selection process

MPSC will shortlist candidates for a personal interview to select recruits. If there are too many applications, the Commission may conduct a screening test to shortlist candidates.

Application fee

Candidates are to pay an online application fee of Rs 719 (unreserved) or Rs 449 (reserved category).

Steps to apply for MPSC AAO recruitment 2022:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.