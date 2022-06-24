Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Specialist Officer (SO). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website www.idbibank.in from June 25 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 10, 2022.

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 226 vacancies, of which, 82 vacancies are for the post of Manager - Grade B, 111 for Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C posts, and 33 for Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D posts.

Vacancy Details

Infrastructure Management Department (IMD) - Premises: 10

Infrastructure Management Department (IMD) - Security: 05

Administration - Rajbhasha: 03

Fraud Risk Management (FRMG): 09

Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB&EP): 16

Finance & Accounts (FAD): 04

Information Technology & MIS (IT & MIS): 139

Legal: 28

Risk Management – Information Security Group (ISG): 06

Treasury: 06

Candidates applying for the post of Deputy General Manager (Grade ‘D’), Assistant General Manager (Grade ‘C’) and Manager (Grade ‘B’) should be between the age of 35 years to 45 years, 28 years to 40 years and 25 years to 35 years, respectively.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Selection Process

The selection will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of age, educational qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents in support. The Candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all Posts/ Grades and would be subject to verification with the originals.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.