Rajasthan Police has released the district location for the re-exam of candidates of the second shift of the May 14 Constable recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check their exam centre at the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2022 was held from May 13 to 16. The re-exam for the second shift of the May 14 exam will be held on July 2.

The exam centre list will contain the venue, exam time and shift for the candidate. The admit cards will be issued later.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4588 Constable vacancies, of which 55 vacancies are for the Constable Driver Non TSP post, 717 for Constable General TSP, 65 for Constable Driver TSP, 3574 for Constable General Non TSP, 23 for Constable Band TSP, 154 for Constable Police Telecommunication.

Steps to check Rajasthan Police Constable exam centre: