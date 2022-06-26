The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the final exam date for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET exams 2022 will be held on July 8, 9, 11, 12 and August 12, 13 and 14. The detailed date sheet will be uploaded soon on the website.

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

Due to postponement of December 2021 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2022 UGC-NET had been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the NTA merged both UGC-NET of December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), so that they may be conducted together in CBT mode.

Here’s NTA UGC NET exam date 2022 notice.