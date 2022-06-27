Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 26 posts of Motor Vehicle Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam.

Age Limit: 21-38 years of age as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates from the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: H.S.L.C./H.S.S.L.C. with 3 (three) years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering from a recognised Institute of Govt. of Assam/ Govt. of India and also duly recognised by AICTE.

Here’s APSC AMVI recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. BPL/ PWBD category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for APSC MVI recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Online Recruitment Portal”

Click on “Apply Here” against Motor Vehicle Inspector Register and apply for the post Fill in the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for APSC MVI recruitment 2022.