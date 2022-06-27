The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP EAPCET-2022) today, June 27. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

AP EAPCET 2022 will be conducted through a computer-based mode from July 4-8 for Engineering and July 11-12 for Agriculture & Pharmacy. The entrance exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2022-202 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to download for AP EAPCET hall ticket 2022:

  1. Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET
  2. Click on the Hall Ticket Download link
  3. Key in your login credentials and submit
  4. The AP EAMCET hall ticket will appear on screen
  5. Download and take a printout

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.