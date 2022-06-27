The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit card for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP EAPCET-2022) today, June 27. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

AP EAPCET 2022 will be conducted through a computer-based mode from July 4-8 for Engineering and July 11-12 for Agriculture & Pharmacy. The entrance exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The exam will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2022-202 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to download for AP EAPCET hall ticket 2022:

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET Click on the Hall Ticket Download link Key in your login credentials and submit The AP EAMCET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.