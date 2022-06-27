Department of School Education, Telangana is expected to release the result of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022) today, June 27. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The TS TET 2022 exam was conducted on June 12 in 33 districts of the State in two parts from 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on TS TET 2022 Result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.