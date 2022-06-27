Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and upload the objections on the official website upenergy.in.

UPPCL aims to fill up a total of 25 Junior Engineer Civil vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on “DOWNLOAD RESPONSE-KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTIONS FOR THE POST OF “JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) CIVIL” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 03/VSA/2022/JE/CIVIL” Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout

Direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.