The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st and 2nd year today, June 28. Students can check and download their result marksheet from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Intermediate 1st year exams were conducted between May 6 to 23 and the 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24. The overall pass percentage in the TS inter 1st year is 63.32 per cent, while it is 67.16 per cent for the TS inter 2nd year, reports NDTV.

Steps to check TS Inter result 2022:

Visit the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in Click on “Results” tab Enter result year, year, category, exam type, hall ticket number and submit The TS Inter result marksheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check TS Inter result 2022.