Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the final result of the Inter Level Combined Competitive Examination 2014. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 11329 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment. The counselling was conducted from December 15 to 25 for a total of 14410 candidates.

Here’s the official notification.

The Commission had invited online applications from eligible candidates for the exam from September 20 to October 4, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 12,041 vacancies of LDC, Clerk, Stenographer, forest guard, and various other posts.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in Go to the Notice Board tab Click on the result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.