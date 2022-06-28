Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the scorecard/marksheet of the RBI Officer Grade B Phase I recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check and download their marksheet online at the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Officers Grade B Phase I online exam was conducted on May 28 for the duration of 2 hours. The result was announced on June 8.

The RBI has also released the Grade B phase 1 cut-off marks.

Steps to check RBI Grade B phase 1 scorecard 2022:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on “Results” under Current Vacancies Click on ‘Marks sheet and cut-off marks for the Phase-I on-line examination for recruitment of officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) – DR- Panel Year-2022’

Enter Roll No, Date of Birth and hit the Find button The RBI Grade B scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to RBI Grade B scorecard 2022.

The RBI Grade B recruitment is being held to fill a total of 294 vacancies. These include 238 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 31 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and 25 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

Selection Process

Selection for the posts will be done through ONLINE examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interviews.

The RBI Group B Phase-II online examination for Gr B DR (General) PY 2022 was conducted on June 25 for candidates shortlisted on the basis of the results of Phase-I examination.