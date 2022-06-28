Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 admit card has been released on the official website ojee.nic.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their login credentials.

OJEE 2022 will be conducted from July 4 to 8 in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM and 4.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

“The exam will be conducted for admission to BPharm, MCA, MBA, Int. MBA, BCAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm and Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha The Entrance Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for OJEE 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

