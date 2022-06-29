The online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2 will end tomorrow, June 30, at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply online for the exam through online mode till June 30 upto 9.00 PM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main 2022 session 2 from July 21 to 30. The tests will be in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course.

The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees.

Here’s JEE Main 2022 session 2 notice.

Eligibility Criteria

For appearing in the JEE (Main) 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in the examination.

Candidates are advised to read the JEE Main Information Bulletin for more details on the entrance exam.

Here’s JEE Main 2022 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2022 session 2:

Visit official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Session 2 (two) Registration for JEE(MAIN) 2022’ and click on registration link

Register and fill up the application Upload documents, pay fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JEE Main session 2.