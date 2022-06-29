The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2022). Registered candidates can check and download the Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper with Recorded Responses from the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NCHM JEE 2022 was conducted on June 18 in computer-based test mode at different centres located across the country. The exam is conducted for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2022-23.

The candidates who have appeared for the examination can raise objections, if any, by paying the fee of Rs 200 per question up to July 1.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/-per question, in the given window... Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly,” reads the official notice.

Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the NCHM JEE 2022 result will be prepared and declared.

Here’s NCHM JEE answer key 2022 official notice.

Steps to download NCHM JEE answer key 2022:

Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge NCHM JEE 2022” Login using Application No, date of birth The NCHM JEE answer key along with question paper with Recorded Responses will appear on screen Download and match keys to responses to calculate probable score Raise objections, if any, by following instructions.

Here’s the direct link to download NCHM JEE answer key.