The first allotment list of CLAT 2022 counselling is scheduled to be released today, June 30 for registered candidates. The Consortium of National Law Universities is conducting the online counselling process for those who cleared the Common Law Admission Test 2022 for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

The CLAT 2022 result was announced on June 25. Online registration for CLAT counselling was conducted on June 25-27 for candidates to submit five NLU preferences and make the payment.

The first allotment list will contain the details of the candidate and the allotted NLU. Candidates can accept/lock the seat, upload documents and pay fee to the NLUs till July 2.

Here’s CLAT 2022 counselling schedule.

Candidates can also apply for an upgrade by making the payment of the requisite fee to the allotted University and upload documents on the website of Consortium. Only candidates who have taken the admission and paid the requisite fee and uploaded the documents on the website of Consortium will be considered for upgradation.

“If a candidate after ‘Accepting the allotted seat’ or opting for ‘Upgrade’ fails to upload the relevant documents on Consortium website and pay the requisite fee at the allotted NLU, he/she will not be accepted for the admission by the said NLU. Hence, all the candidates are required to visit the website of the allotted NLU and make the requisite payment within the stipulated time to confirm their admission,” reads the counselling guide.

The second, third, fourth and fifth allotment list will be released on July 7, 12, 16 and 19 respectively. Candidates are advised to read the CLAT counselling guide carefully.

CLAT 2022 - Counseling Instructions