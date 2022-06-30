Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has declared the result for Class 10 or SSC board exams 2022 today. Students can check their results online and download marksheet from the official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

The TS SSC exams 2022 were held from May 23 to June 1. Over 5 lakh students appeaed for their board exams.

The overall pass percentage this year is 90 per cent, according to media reports. The pass percentage among girls is 92.45 per cent and 87.61 per cent among boys.

Steps to check Telangana 10th result 2022:

Visit official website bse.telangana.gov.in Click on the TS SSC result link Enter roll number and submit The TS SSC result marksheet will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check TS 10th result 2022.