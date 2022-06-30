PPSC Accountant registrations to end today; here’s how to apply
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in.
Today, June 30, is the last date to apply for the post of Accountant Grade-I and Accountant Grade-II in various departments. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 39 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of Accountant Grade-I and 29 vacancies are for the post of Accountant Grade-II.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2022.
Educational Qualification:
Accountant Grade-I: Should have passed degree in Commerce with CA Inter or MCom from a recognized University or institution. Or should have passed degree from a recognized university or institution and possesses Diploma in Grade ‘A’ specified in the Accountants of the Committees (Examination) Rules, 1979
Accountant Grade-II: Should have passed Degree in B.Com from a recognized university or institutions.
Direct link to Accountant Grade-I notification.
Direct link to Accountant Grade-II notification.
Application Fee
The application fee for SC/ ST/BC candidates is Rs 750, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from EWS/ PWD/ Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab/ Ex-Serviceman of Punjab. All other category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1500.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Open Advertisement’
- Click on “Apply/View” available against the posts
- Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.