Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) has declared the final result for the post of Forest Guard/Forester recruitment 2020. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the posts of Forest Guard and Forester was held in April 2020. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 720 vacancies, of which, 484 vacancies are for the post of Forest Guard and 236 for Forester posts.

The merit lists contain the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. CSBC has also released the category-wise cut-off marks.

Steps to check CSBC Forest Guard/Forester result 2020:

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Go to Forest Dept section Click on the result link for Forest Guard/Forester The CSBC Forest Guard/Forester result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to CSBC Forester final result 2020.

Here’s direct link to CSBC Forest Guard final result 2020.