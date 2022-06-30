West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final combined competitive examination date for the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector 2020. As per the notification, the final exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17.

The applicants will be able to download their e-admit cards from July 5 onwars at wbpolice.gov.in using their application number and date of birth.

“The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-admit cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper and original proof of identity. The candidates applied online will not get any paper admit card which shall be issued only in respect of offline candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1,088 vacancies of which 753 are of SI and 150 are of Lady SI in Unarmed Branch and 185 are of SI in Armed Branch.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on “Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020 — Recruitment” Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.