Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2022 result has been released on the official website online.upcatetexam.org or upcatet.org. Candidates can download their results using their login details.

The UP CATET 2022 exam was conducted on June 16 and 17, 2022. The exam was conducted for various UG, Master’s, PhD, and MBA programmes.

The online application process for UPCATET 2022 was commenced on March 1 and concluded on May 10, 2022.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upcatet.org On the homepage, click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.