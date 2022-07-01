The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the result of All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022 for BA LLB (Honours) programme today, July 1. Applicants can download their results from the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

“The Online Counselling for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) will commence from July 1, 2022. Further, All India Merit List will be uploaded on the University website https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in/ The candidates can also check their results after login to their AILET-2022 account on the University website,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

