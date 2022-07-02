Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will today, July 2, conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Junior Technical Officer (Ayurveda), Junior Technical Officer (Siddha), Hindi Translator, e-Office Expert, IT Expert, Social Media Executive, and Office Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 20 vacancies, of which 9 vacancies are for the post of Junior Technical Officer (Ayurveda), 1 for Junior Technical Officer (Siddha), 2 for Hindi Translator, 1 for e-Office Expert, 1 for IT Expert, 1 for Social Media Executive, and 5 for Office Assistant.

Educational Qualification

Junior Technical Officer (Ayurveda): Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from a recognized Institution.

Junior Technical Officer (Siddha): Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS).

Hindi Translator: Bachelor’s Degree Or Master’s Degree from a Government recognized University. One year Diploma in Hindi Translation. Minimum 2 years working experience in the field of Translator.

e-Office Expert: B.Tech/MCA in Computer Science/ Information Technology with 3 year of experience in Software Application and data management.

IT Expert: B.Tech/B.E./Computer Science, MCA With 2 Years’ experience in the relevant field.

Social Media Executive: Graduate in Mass Communication. Minimum 2 years working experience in the relevant field.

Office Assistant: Graduate from a Government recognized University. Minimum typing Speed 35 WPM in English or 30 WPM in Hindi.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for BECIL vacancies

Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.