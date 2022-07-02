Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has released the admit card for the post of Executives (On Contract). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website idbibank.in.

The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on July 9 for the post of Executive (on contract).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1544 vacancies, of which 1044 vacancies are for the post of Executives (on contract) and 500 for Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’.

Steps to download link admit card

Visit the IDBI website idbibank.in On the homepage, click on Career tab Click on the Current Opening link Now click on the “admit card” link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.