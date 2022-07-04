The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the date and subject-wise schedule for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET exams 2022 will be held on July 9, 11, 12 and August 12, 13 and 14 in computer-based mode. UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

The name of subjects and schedule of examination in July has been released. “The examination schedule and name of remaining subjects to be held between 12, 13 & 14 August 2022 will be announced in due course,” the notice said.

The city allotment of candidates whose subjects are being tested on July 9 is being displayed today. The notification regarding downloading of Admit Cards for the exam to be held on July 9, 11 and 12 will be displayed shortly.

Here’s NTA UGC NET exam schedule 2022.

Due to the postponement of December 2021 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2022 UGC-NET had been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the NTA merged both UGC-NET of December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), so that they may be conducted together in CBT mode.