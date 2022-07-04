Bank of Baroda has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Chartered Accountant Specialist Officers on regular posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in till July 19, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies, of which, 4 vacancies are for the post of Senior Manager Business Finance, 4 for Chief Manager Business Finance, 2 for Senior Manager Internal Controls, 3 for Chief Manager Internal Controls, 1 for Senior Manager Financial Accounting, and 1 for Chief Manager Financial Accounting post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 28 years. The upper age limit for Senior Manager Business Finance, Senior Manager Internal Controls, and Senior Manager Financial Accounting post is 38 years, whereas the upper age limit for Chief Manager Business Finance, Chief Manager Internal Controls and Chief Manager Financial Accounting is 40 years as on June 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Graduation (in any discipline) and Chartered Accountant by Qualification. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for GEN/ OBC /EWS category candidates is Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC and ST category/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in On the homepage, click on “Current Opportunities” Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment of Chartered Accountant Specialist Officers on Regular basis Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.