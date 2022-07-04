The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will announce the result of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test or JNVST 2022 for Class 6 on July 10. The provisional select list of candidates for admission to Class-VI will be released at the official website avodaya.gov.in.

The JNVST 2022 exam for admission to Class VI was conducted on April 20 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS.

“Tentative date to release the provisional select list of candidates for admission to Class-VI in JNVs through JNVST-2022 is 10th July 2022,” said a notice.