The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the cut-off marks of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021. Candidates can check the category/subject-wise cut-offs at the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA conducted Phase I of UGC-NET December 2020 and June, 2021 between November 20 and December 5, 2021, Phase II between December 24 to 27 and Phase III on January 4 and 5, 2022 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 81 Subjects. The result was announced on February 19 in total 52,857 candidates have qualified the UGC NET 2021 exams.

Direct links:

On the other hand, NTA has released the datesheet of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). The city allotment of candidates whose subjects are being tested on July 9 is being displayed. The notification regarding downloading of Admit Cards for the exam to be held on July 9, 11 and 12 will be displayed shortly.