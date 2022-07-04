Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the official notification for Mukhya Sevika (Head Servant) Mains Examination 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at the official website upsssc.gov.in from August 3 to 24.

UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 2693 Head Servant posts. Only PET 2021 qualified candidates are eligible to apply.

Here’s UPSSSC Head Servant Mains notification 2022.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational qualification: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts with Sociology OR Social Work OR Home Science OR Nutrition and Child Development as one of the subject and must have qualified UPSSSC PET 2021.

Selection procedure

UPSSSC will shortlist 15X candidates of the total vacancies for the UP Mukhya Sevika Mains Exam 2022. The exam date will be announced later.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 25 for all categories.