The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conclude the online application process for the Agniveervayu recruitment 2022 under the Agnipath scheme today, July 5. Interested and eligible unmarried male candidates can apply for recruitment to the IAF at the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in upto 5.00 PM.

The IAF Agniveervayu phase 1 online exam will be held from July 24 onwards.

The Agniveervayu will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force for a period of four years. Agniveervayu would form a distinct rank in the IAF, different from any other existing ranks and up to 25% of each specific batch will be enrolled in the regular cadre of IAF after four years.

Here’s Agneepath Air Force recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Candidates born between 29 December 29, 1999, and June 29, 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment is 23 years.

Educational qualification:

(a) Science Subjects

Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2 (Class 12) with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English

(b) Other Than Science Subjects

Passed Intermediate/10+2 (Class 12) in any subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. More details in the notification.

Selection process

The Indian Air Force Agneepath selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam. A list of candidates finally called for enrolment in AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2022 will be published on December 11, 2022.

Exam Fee

The examination fee of Rs 250 is to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination.

Steps to apply for Indian Air Force recruitment 2022: