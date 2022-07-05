The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the result and final answer key of PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

The TN TRB PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams 2022 were held in computer-based test mode from February 12 to February 20.

Earlier, the board had released the provisional answer key. The objection window was open from April 9 to 13.

“All the representations received within the stipulated time have been thoroughly examined from 10.05.2022 to 15.06.2022 by 115 Subject Experts deputed from various Government Arts Colleges. After thorough scrutiny, revised and final answer key has been arrived by the Experts. The Subject Experts opinion is final, further representations on key will not be entertained by TRB,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the final answer key.

The TRB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,207 vacancies, including 247 backlog ones, in the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service. It includes 1,877 PG Assistant posts, 39 Physical Director Grade I posts and 44 Computer Instructor Grade I (Post Graduate cadre) posts.

Steps to download the result

Visit official website trb.tn.nic.in Click on “Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I - 2020 - 2021 - RELEASE OF EXAMINATION RESULT WITH FINAL KEY” Now click on the Result link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout

Direct link to download the result.

