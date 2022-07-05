Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key and question paper of the Basic and Senior Computer Instructor exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB conducted the Basic Computer Instructor exam 2022 on June 18 (Saturday) and Senior Computer Instructor exam 2022 on June 19 (Sunday).

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key on the official website from July 6-8. A fee of Rs 100 is applicable per challenge.

Here’s RSMSSB Computer Instructor answer key 2022 notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB Computer Instructor answer key 2022:



Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Go to Login and login using SSO ID and password Click on the answer key and question paper link The RSMSSB answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9862 posts of Basic Computer Instructor and 295 posts of Senior Computer Instructor. The Board will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.